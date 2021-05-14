Effective today, May 14, Minnesota Governor Walz has lifted Minnesota's mask mandate, effective both indoors and outdoors. The order follows new CDC guidelines on face coverings. The state strongly recommends Minnesotans who are not fully vaccinated continue to wear face coverings indoors. Governor Walz office also encourages Minnesotans to follow CDC guidance and wear masks in medical settings and on public transportation, whether or not they are fully vaccinated.
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson has followed Governor Walz's lead, lifting the City of Duluth's mask mandate effective today. Read more about the City of Duluth's announcement here.
Private businesses and organizations may still put in place face covering requirements. Minnesota’s Safe Learning Plan, along with the existing face covering guidance for schools and child care settings, remain in effect.
Additional state protections will remain, including the eviction moratorium, a ban on price gouging, and eligibility exemptions for people who receive state services. Minnesota will continue its emergency efforts on testing and vaccination, and will continue to monitor the virus and the growth of variants in the months to come.