Duluth Mayor Emily Larson announced the 13 persons selected to be a part of the Spirit Mountain Task Force. They will work in partnership with city staff, Spirit Mountain staff and consultants to draft recommendations for the mayor, city council and the Spirit Mountain Board of Directors.
The Task Force will examine all options to achieve long-term financial and operational sustainability for Spirit Mountain, including
1) Business improvement strategies addressing pricing, scope of services, marketing, days and seasons of operation.
2) Capital infrastructure right-sizing and renewal
3) Adjustments to tourism tax support
4) Strategic partnerships with nonprofits, units of government, resort management firms, and/or developers for sale, lease, contract operation, and/or redevelopment of all or portions of Spirit Mountain facilities and operations
Applications for the Task Force opened on June 24 and closed on July 8. In total, 106 were submitted. Similar to the Mayor’s Affordable Housing Task Force, appointed members do not need to be approved by the City Council to serve.
“This great number of applications just reaffirmed for us the importance of the conversation that needs to be had on this topic and the depth of which the community wants to be involved,” Larson said.
Selected members include:
Matt Baumgartner
Amy Brooks
Barbara Carr
Michele Dressel
Mark Emmel
Dan Hartman
Hansi Johnson
Noah Kramer
Dale Lewis
Sam Luoma
Chris Rubesch
Aaron Stolp
- Scott Youngdahl
Councilor Arik Forsman and Councilor Janet Kennedy co-chair the panel.
Brandy and Jody Ream from Spirit Mountain, Anna Tanski from Visit Duluth and Tim Miller and Bjorn Reed from AFSCME will serve as ex-officio members of the Task Force.
The group will begin meeting in August to submit a report to the mayor, city council and the Spirit Mountain Board of Directors in February of 2021.