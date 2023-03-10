Duluth lighthouse has a new owner and will soon offer tours

Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Snow during the morning will taper to snow showers and gusty winds during the afternoon. High 27F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.