Duluth law firms merge

Two established law firms – Orman Nord & Hurd and Gerlach Beaumier & Trogdon – announced the formation of Beaumier Trogdon Orman Hurd & Viegas, Attorneys at Law, PLLP.
Larry M. Nordshall continues to serve the clients of the firm in an Of Counsel capacity.
The new merger will provide clients decades of combined experience and leadership in a wide range of legal fields, the company said.
Offices are located in downtown Duluth, 227 West First Street, Suite 610. The new firm will continue to provide services for individuals and businesses in Minnesota and Wisconsin.