On Monday the Duluth Seaway Port Authority joined other members of the international Cruise the Great Lakes coalition in announcing a pledge to implement 19 environmentally friendly and sustainable cruising practices starting with the upcoming 2022 cruising season.
As an intimate alternative to the larger ocean-going cruise lines, the Great Lakes cruise ship industry hopes to strengthen their environmentally conscious cruising practices with a focus on 4 key areas.
“Due to the smaller physical and environmental footprint of Great Lakes cruise ships, they present a comparative advantage in inherent sustainability and destination stewardship and are poised to take advantage of future green energy initiatives," said Deb DeLuca, executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, in an official statement.