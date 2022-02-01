The City of Duluth announced the launch of the Housing Trust Fund (HTF) programs. In partnership with Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) and the Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Duluth (HRA), the HTF will be deployed through three programs designed to fill existing gaps in the housing financing marking. If focuses on these goals:
-Increase housing stock in all neighborhoods of Duluth, especially affordable units.
-Invest in Duluth neighborhoods.
-Remove blight, improve safety and encourage pride in neighborhoods.
-Leverage existing municipal infrastructure.
-Promote density wherever possible.
The fund programs include: the comprehensive rehabilitation and conversion program, an infill development program, and the flexible multifamily fund. The comprehensive rehabilitation and conversion program aims to provide low or no-interest construction loans for single and multi-family projects up to 20 units in need of substantial rehabilitation or to help convert commercial space into housing. The infill development program will provide low or no-interest construction loans for new single-family, accessory dwelling unit, and multifamily projects containing up to ten units on buildable residential property city-wide. In addition to the two programs mentioned, the flexible multifamily fund will assist larger, affordable multifamily projects containing more than ten new construction or 20 existing units.
Interested parties are encouraged to review program guidelines and submit a pre-application on the City of Duluth website. Program staff will collect and review pre-applications for eligibility. Contingent on eligibility and funding availability, the HRA and/or LISC will collect full applications, underwrite and approve all loans and coordinate closings with selected applicants. Program information and the pre-application form is available HERE.