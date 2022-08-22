Duluth firefighting capabilities in the Clure Public Marine Terminal have been increased with a $30,000 grant from the Cenovus Energy Superior Refinery. The grant will enable the Duluth Fire Department to purchase several five-inch hose lines that would be used as a water supply volume upgrade in the case of a fire response.
“The Duluth Fire Department has been a trusted partner for years,” says Chris Fortenberry, Superior Refinery General Manager, in a statement released by the City of Duluth. “When fires have occurred on the working waterfront, Duluth’s firefighters have always been quick to respond, and because of their diligence, they protected what matters: saving property and lives. Protecting what matters is a Cenovus value that we take very seriously. We are grateful for the opportunity to assist the Department in getting the tools they need to work quickly and efficiently during an emergency.”
“Cenovus is an important community partner. Their dedication to the residents of the Twin Ports and to the fire departments in both Duluth and Superior is very appreciated,” Duluth Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj said. “Partnerships like this help us protect Duluth-Superior Port assets that are vital to our community, firefighter safety, operational continuity of the port, and the economic stability of the shipping industry. I’d like to thank Cenovus Energy for their financial support, and commitment to public safety.”
The Port of Duluth-Superior is the Great Lakes’ top tonnage port and one of the nation’s top 20. It includes 20 privately owned bulk cargo docks and one general cargo terminal on which the Superior Refinery owns a marine facility. According to the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, maritime shipping generates more than $1 billion in business activity and is a critical link in the regional, national, and global supply chain.
“Purchasing five-inch hose lines for use in and around the Clure Terminal will allow our crews to protect the only breakbulk and general cargo maritime freight facility in the Duluth-Superior Harbor,” says Rob Morehouse, Deputy Chief of Training. “This area is important to protect. The shipping industry is a critical asset in Duluth and these new resources give firefighters more water volume to extinguish potential fires quickly and efficiently.”
According to the statement, the Department is in the process of purchasing the new hose lines and will be put in service as soon as they are received.