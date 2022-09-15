Just after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Duluth Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 522 E Fourth Street. The fire originated inside the Lake Superior Medical Equipment building. All residents in the four apartments located above the building were safely evacuated. The City of Duluth’s Public Works Department shut gas off to the entire 500 block of Fourth Street and Minnesota Power shut off electricity on the block.
Wind created challenging firefighting conditions, according to the official statement, and the Superior Fire Department dispatched a ladder truck to assist in aerial firefighting operations. The 148th Fighter Wing dispatched an air trailer to assist in refilling DFD’s air canisters.
As of 8:35 PM, the fire was still contained to the Lake Superior Medical Equipment building, where it originated. There were no injuries reported at that time.
DFD asks that the public observe the barricades around the area and stay away from the area surrounding the scene. They also ask that motorists near the scene avoid driving over firehoses.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by Duluth Fire Department’s Fire Marshal.