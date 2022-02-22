The City of Duluth has declared a snow emergency that will be in effect beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, ending at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, unless another snow emergency is declared. All vehicles need to be cleared from designated snow emergency routes by 9:00 pm Feb. 22. Any vehicle that is still parked on a snow emergency route after 9:00 pm will be ticketed and/or towed at the owner’s expense.
The city has partnered with community organizations and businesses to provide free off-street parking lots for people to park during the designated snow emergency. The list of these amnesty lots can be found here.
These amnesty lots are part of Duluth's commitment to equity by providing free parking during the snow emergency, said Mayor Emily Larson in a media event today. The timing of the snow emergency depended on several factors, including the clearing of these amnesty lots, snowfall and wind speed.
There are approximately 120 miles of snow emergency routes within the city. Emergency routes are typically major arterial streets and are clearly marked with signs. The snow emergency route map can be found here.
The City of Duluth has declared this Snow Emergency based on the cumulative effect of the current forecast and yesterday’s snowfall, according to a statement issued by the city.
Parking on snow emergency routes is prohibited during a snow emergency. During a snow emergency, residents and visitors should park on residential streets that are not designated snow emergency routes. This week, alternate side parking is allowed on the odd side of the street and residents and visitors should abide by this parking schedule. As soon as the snow emergency has concluded, cars can again be parked on the snow emergency route, unless otherwise signed or unless a new snow emergency has been declared.
Optional snow emergency parking lots are available for vehicles and are on a first come, first serve basis. Snow emergency lots can be utilized for free parking during the snow emergency declaration. Residents and visitors can park for free in these designated lots starting at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23. A map of these parking lots, including newly added options in Lot N1 and N2 the University of Minnesota-Duluth, can be found here.
In declaring a snow emergency, plows will focus on keeping snow emergency routes clear until the snow stops falling. Plows will then work the timeframe provided in the City’s Snow and Ice Policy. The timeframe, and policy, can be found here.
Click here to learn more about the City of Duluth’s snow operations, including snow emergencies. Click here to sign up to receive a Northland Alert text message or email when a Snow Emergency is declared.