Duluth Cookie Company opens on Central Entrance

Duluth Cookie Company opened its doors at 917 W. Central Entrance on Fri., March 25. They bake and serve cookies daily, with signature and rotating kinds from more than 170 varieties. They also serve ice cream, with delivery coming soon.
