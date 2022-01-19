The Duluth community is now invited to complete a survey released by the Duluth Police Department.
The survey is an opportunity for the community to share their experience they’ve had with member(s) of the police department and how safe and secure they feel living in Duluth.
“We are committed to continuous improvement and are asking those who live, work, or play within the City of Duluth to take this quick nine-question survey,” said Chief Mike Tusken in an official statement. “Community is our strength and this survey will help us gather feedback on how we can better connect with those we serve in partnership with.”
This survey is a requirement for the Duluth Police Department to be nationally accredited. Being CALEA certified (Certified through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement) showcases that the Duluth Police Department is following best practices and procedures to serve the City of Duluth. DPD started the CALEA accreditation process in March 2021. Currently, the department is in the accreditation process, with hopes of being CALEA accredited in 2024.
CLICK HERE to access the survey and click the ‘Community Survey’ button.