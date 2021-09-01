City of Duluth Utility Operations crews are responding to a water main break located within the Mount Royal Market parking lot located at 1600 Woodland Avenue. The break was reported just before 9:30 a.m. this morning. Water has been shut off in the nearby Mount Royal Pines apartment buildings at the address of 50 East St. Marie Street, and the 66 East St. Marie Street. It is not known at this time how long it will take the fix the break.
Duluth city crews responding to a water main break in the Mount Royal Market parking lot
