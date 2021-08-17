The City of Duluth made a major shift in tourism policies when Mayor Emily Larson proposed to outsource its tourism efforts, and during the City Council’s regular meeting, August 16, voted to move forward with outsourcing tourism marketing to a Minneapolis-based company with a 7-1 decision.
The Council vote allows City administration to negotiate a contract with Bellmont Partners and its associates. Councilor Joel Sipress was the vote against it, and Councilor Zack Filipovich abstained from the vote because he is on the Visit Duluth Board.
The plan proposed by Mayor Larson will be a $1.8-million contract to Bellmont Partners and its partner Lawrence & Schiller for advertising and promotional services and a $400,000 contract to Visit Duluth for convention coordination and visitor center operations. It is one part of three-part proposal by the mayor to shift Duluth’s policies toward tourism. One is a tourism tax application whose funding recommendations are expected to be presented to City Council for a vote in October. The other is creating a Tourism, Arts and Culture position. This person will coordinate the annual tourism tax allocation requests and reporting processes; serve as the point person for all tourism, marketing, and attractions; work with the City of Duluth Public Arts Commission and non-city arts entities to advance shared goals; and increase and fully integrate the impact of work across these areas.
“As a community, we have endless possibilities for growth in the tourism and hospitality realm,” Larson said. “I’m eager to amplify our successes and continue to shine bright as the best city to live, work, invest and play in the state of Minnesota.”
Prior to the vote at the regular Council meeting, members met with three representatives of Bellmont Partners during a Council of the Whole meeting. They listened to the vision the Bellmont Partners brought to the table and asked questions.
Some Duluth citizens, through social media, have expressed wariness in hiring an outside source when the City already had an organic source for tourism – Visit Duluth. For 85 years, the City has worked with one entity to promote and support Duluth as a tourist and convention destination. However, in following with City protocols to bid out services, City Administration chose to issue a request for qualifications in May of this year for tourism marketing services and convention sales. The request brought in 28 applications. Of those, five were from Duluth, 15 came from throughout Minnesota, and eight were from outside Minnesota. Of the 28 applicants, nine were selected for a first-round interview. Six then moved into a final interview which included a request for proposal, of which one chose to take themselves out of the running. City staff, Mayor Larson and Council Vice President Arik Forsman were part of the qualification and proposal review and interview process.