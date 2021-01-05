Duluth Children's Museum Reaches Fundraising Goal with MCCU donation

The Duluth Children’s Museum has reached their latest fundraising goal of $25,000 thanks to support from individual donors and a $12,000 donation from Members Cooperative Credit Union (MCCU). Recent funding reductions and mandated state closures put the museum in a challenging financial position. These funds will help keep the museum operating for the next 60 days and give them a chance to open their new building in Lincoln Park, which was purchased before the pandemic hit.
“It is an honor and privilege to help the children’s museum during these challenging and uncertain times,” said Steve Ewers, President/CEO of MCCU. “We are humbled to be a part of this journey.”
“MCCU’s generosity, combined with the financial support of the community, helps close a critical gap in funding for the museum,” said Cameron Kruger, President/CEO of the Duluth Children’s Museum. “Children need play and learning for their growth and development and this gift makes it possible for us to continue serving the families that need us most.”
Founded in 1930, the Duluth Children’s Museum engages children with interactive exhibits, educational programming, creative play, and opportunities to connect with its extensive museum collection. Recently relocated in Lincoln Park at 2125 West Superior Street, the museum works to bring play and learning to every child. Learn more at: www.playduluth.org or by calling 218-733-7543.