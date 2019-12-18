Duluth BizPac changes name, restructures

Duluth BizPac has announced changes for the organization.
Tthere will be a structural change as well as a new name for the group. A 501(C) 6 will be created and the name will be the Greater Duluth Business Association. It will allow for companies that are interested in the mission of the Greater Duluth Business Association to become members of a non-partisan organization.
The mission of the Greater Duluth Business Association, the group said in a news release, is to serve the greater Duluth area business community by creating and supporting a pro-business climate and positively advocate for business issues from a government policy standpoint. The political action committee now known as Duluth BizPac will operate under the umbrella of the Greater Duluth Business Association.
Rob Stenberg has resigned as president of Duluth BizPac and has accepted the position as part-time executive director of the Greater Duluth Business Association. Tracy Lundeen has been elected president of this new organization. Board members of the Greater Duluth Business Association, along with Tracy Lundeen, are Beth Wentzlaff, Brad Jenson, Sue Coen and Jim Caesar.
The group intends to be in operation by January 1. All other changes are effectively immediately.
For more information, contact Greater Duluth Business Association Executive Director Rob Stenberg at 218-391-4156 or rjs@mblstoryseekers.com.