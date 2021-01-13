Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO announces retirement

David Ross, who has served as the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO for 24 years, announced his plans to retire effective Aug. 4.
"I have been energized by the challenge of advocating on your behalf as you have brought jobs, investment and opportunity to our beloved Zenith City," said Ross in an e-mail statement. "I am filled with gratitude for having experienced working with you for such a long and rewarding time."
Ross voiced pleasure in serving his final year with Board Chair Karen Stromme, who will work as the lead during the transition.
"We will work together to keep our Chamber moving forward," Ross said.