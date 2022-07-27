Deputy Chief Laura Marquardt has been appointed interim Chief of Police for the City of Duluth.
Deputy Chief Marquardt has served in the Duluth Police Department for 27 years, most recently overseeing the Administrative Division of the Police Department.
“I am honored to be asked to serve in this capacity and to lead this department as we transition to hiring a new Police Chief,” Marquardt said in an official statement. “This department is overflowing with talented and dedicated individuals who serve our community every single day. I am incredibly grateful to be part of this innovative and collaborative team for the last 27 years. I am now humbled and excited to lead DPD in the way in which we are known: with compassion, trust, and respect for all who call Duluth home.”
Deputy Chief Marquardt will replace Chief Mike Tusken on an interim basis effective Aug. 1. Chief Tusken has served the department since 1992.
The Chief of Police job posting is open until July 31 and can be found here.