Passenger numbers grew by 13.5 percent in 2019 compared to 2018 at Duluth International Airport (DLH), it was announced Wednesday.
With 318,845 passengers, the total reached third place in the all-time list of annual passengers. Additionally, 2019 recorded the second highest number of passengers in the past decade, and the most passengers in a single year since 2012.
“Thanks in part to the arrival of American Airlines in May of last year as well as our additional flight offerings from Delta and United, we continue to see passenger counts rise and average ticket prices fall,” said Tom Werner, executive director for the Duluth International Airport. “With three major carriers now offering daily flights, we look forward to continued growth in 2020, and a bright future full of more options and lower fares for every passenger who decides to fly local.”
Currently, United Airlines offers three daily nonstop flights to Chicago, Delta offers five daily nonstop flights to Minneapolis/St. Paul, and American Airlines offers two daily nonstop flights to Chicago.