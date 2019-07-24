Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.