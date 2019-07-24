The Duluth International Airport announced that passenger numbers increased by more than 5 percent in the first quarter of 2019 compared with the same quarter of 2018.
Some 52,160 people flew through Duluth between January and March of this year, up from 49,520 during the same period in 2018. Additionally, the average ticket price dropped by more than 7 percent in the first quarter compared to the same period last year, and prices continue to trend downward.
“With the arrival of American Airlines in May of this year, there is increased
competition among the carriers and increased options for travelers,” Tom Werner,
executive director for the Duluth International Airport, said in a Tuesday announcement.“"With the country’s three largest carriers now among our offerings, we’re predicting a strong year for the airport and a great year for travelers who fly DLH. The first quarter of 2019 is proof of that.”