The Bayfield County Health Department has issued a travel advisory that asks seasonal property owners to stay in their winter home, rather than escape to Bayfield County during the coronavirus outbreak.
“Due to high community transmission in certain areas of the state and across the nation, Bayfield County is recommending that you stay in your home area if you have a seasonal or second home in Bayfield County. Due to our very limited healthcare infrastructure, please do not visit us now,” the Health Department said. There is not a hospital in Bayfield County, with the nearest ones being in Ashland, Hayward and Superior.
Those who own seasonal property and already have traveled to Bayfield County should immediately self-isolate for 14 days, the letter continued.
“Bayfield County has one of the highest populations of older adults in the State of Wisconsin. This population is at the highest risk of COVID-19; it is our priority to keep our older residents healthy and safe,” it said.
The travel advisory came three days after the Bayfield County Board of Supervisors declared a state of emergency.
“This is an everchanging and very serious health situation, and Bayfield County needs to be diligent in its response,” the letter concluded.