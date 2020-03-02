The Duluth Transit Authority (DTA) on Monday launched a free circulator route in downtown that will offer free service from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Known as "DuLooper," it is eastbound along Superior Street between Sixth Avenue West and Tenth Avenue East, where it then will travel to Third Street to make the westbound return.
“We believe that the free circulator route will provide improved access for those who live and work downtown. The route reaches employers, entertainment, dining, and the healthcare facilities that are common destinations," DTA General Manager Phil Pumphrey said in the announcement. They also will connect downtown workers with parking ramps.
The service is being funded by a state grant, according to David Clark, DTA director of marketing, and will help users move about in the downtown area during this summer's Phase III construction on Superior Street and during Medical District construction. Grant funding could be renewed indefinitely if enough people use the service, he said.
The DTA's trolley buses are providing the transportation until larger new buses arrive in April. Bike rack service is available.
The route is being marked with special "DuLooper" signs. Service is available every 15 minutes.
The DTA is also proposing the elimination of Route 24 (Aquarium/DECC Loop) due to poor performance. The route launched August 25th, 2019 as an experimental route. Unfortunately, after several months of tracking performance, the route has not met performance standards.
Additionally, the DTA is considering the elimination of the D.A.S.H. (Downtown Area Short Hop) fare due to the new free “DuLooper” Route, and the M.A.S.H. (Mall Area Short Hop) fare due to low utilization.
The DTA encourages the community to explore the proposed changes and submit comments via the following outlets:
- https://www.duluthtransit.com/home/contact/contact-us/
- Attend an open house meeting at the Duluth Transportation Center (228 West Michigan Street) on January 21st between 7 AM – 9 AM and 4 PM – 6 PM
- Attend the January 29th DTA Board of Directors Meeting (DTA Operating Center – 2402 West Michigan Street)