Granite Electronics Inc., a St. Cloud-based provider of communications systems and devices for public safety, industrial, and commercial clients, has been acquired by Superior-based DSC Communications.
Granite Electronics has more than 58 years of serving the central Minnesota region.
“Merging with DSC Communications will enable continued growth and product advancements. We look forward to leveraging the resources and capabilities that this partnership will provide. It is exciting to consider how this will benefit our employees and our customers, both of which have always been our top priority,” Granite President Michael Kahl, said in a statement
DSC Communications President Jeff Manion added, “Granite Electronics is a strong, local company, and I'm very excited that we can combine with a team who has a commitment to excellence in providing reliable solutions and aligns closely with DSC’s values. We look forward to serving our new clients and investing in the community.”
DSC Communications is a locally owned and operated company since 1995 and provides sales and service for Minnesota and Wisconsin. The company said it will bring enhanced resources to the Granite Electronics' client base, as well as central Minnesota and its surrounding areas. All Granite Electronics team members will remain with the new company, which will continue to stay at its current location.