Drought conditions, higher prices affecting local grain shipments

Drought conditions across the United States, Canada and elsewhere in the world are affecting local port shipments of grains as higher prices for such commodities loom on the horizon.
The drought has been affecting the Midwest, especially the traditional “Corn Belt” in portions of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, South Dakota, and Nebraska, and the “Spring Wheat Belt” along the northwestern tier of the United States. Canada’s main grain-producing areas also are impacted.
According to a USDA report released in August, “A severe drought in Western Canada and the Northern Plains of the United States will sharply reduce North American durum wheat production. Canada is the top durum producer globally, producing 6.6 million tons in 2020/21. This year, however, Canada is expected to have a dramatically lower yield, leading to substantially lower durum production. The U.S. durum crop is also down significantly year-over-year, dropping 50 percent to 900,000 tons.”
The report concludes that the drop in U.S. and Canadian durum wheat availability opens opportunities for Mexico and the European Union, also producers. For makers of pasta, though, the U.S. and Canadian grains are considered “primo,” and Italy has been a good customer. “Despite increased supplies in Europe,” the USDA predicts, “Italy will struggle to find the necessary supplies in 2021/22 to continue its robust pasta production.”
Jayson Hron, director of communication and marketing for the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, put it succinctly: “Drought leads to damaged crops, which leads to scarcity and higher prices, which can potentially have a limiting effect on grain shipping through the port.”
Kate Ferguson, the port’s director of trade and business development, agreed. “Yes, we are seeing a slowing of export grain shipments through the port, and it will likely continue through the remainder of the season. However, the grain facilities in the harbor are still busy with domestic shipments. … Duluth-Superior’s grain facilities handle a variety of products for export and for domestic movements. They often act as transloading facilities, where product comes in by rail and then leaves again by rail or sometimes via domestic U.S. flagged vessel. So while there’s been a slackening of export grain activity this season, my understanding is that domestic shipments are still moving as is typically expected through the port’s facilities.”
In Thunder Bay, despite record-breaking grain shipments in the 2020-21 season and a brisk beginning of this year’s grain shipments, port officials anticipate a slowing of shipments, in part due to the drought conditions and ultimate supply of grain, according to a story by Northern Ontario Business.
At the end of July, the port of Thunder Bay’s grain shipments total nearly 3.5 million tonnes, 4 percent above its long-term average but 9 percent below last year’s peak at the same time last year.
Thunder Bay did see a new grain record this year – the largest single shipment ever. Algoma Central Corp.’s newest Equinox Class gearless dry-bulk carrier, Captain Henry Jackman, loaded a record-breaking 31,100 metric tonnes on its first voyage in July.