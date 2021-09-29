Drought conditions, higher prices affecting local grain shipments

Major wheat exporters’ quotes have all risen over the past month. Russian prices are currently the lowest among major suppliers but have increased $29/ton, reflecting lower-than-expected volumes harvested. European quotes have surged $38/ton in line with its major competitor. In contrast, the Argentine and Australian quotes have each risen only $9/ton, reflecting relatively ample supplies in both countries. U.S. quotes reflect reduced availability of supplies. Canadian quotes have skyrocketed $42/ton, well above the others on persistent drought and a dire harvest outlook.