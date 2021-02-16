A new bipartisan bill, The Drink Local Economic Recovery Package, was announced today. Chief-authored by Senator Mark Koran and Representative Liz Olson, the collaborative bill is intended to provide recovery and growth for Minnesota small businesses, and has the support of associations representing statewide craft breweries, cideries, distilleries, and wineries; Hospitality Minnesota; and Minnesota Independent Restaurants.
“This collaboration with an unprecedented number of groups brings back more than 100,000 jobs to the food and beverage market,” said Sen. Koran. “It creates a better market for future growth and removes antiquated laws. We’ve had this conversation for many years, going back to removing antiquated laws around Sunday liquor sales.”
“This is meant to drive tourism and support our local economies during the pandemic and what comes next,” said Rep. Olson.
The package would allow the sale of liquor, wine, and cocktails to go, and increase the amount of alcohol served tableside, among a list of other updates to existing laws.
“Rural Minnesota is one of the fastest growing opportunities we have for economic recovery in hospitality,” said Rep. Koran, “not just in this industry, but for all … those areas that could go away and never come back.”
Olson and Karan are hopeful to have a hearing for the package in the legislature this season.