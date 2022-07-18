The Downtown Duluth Task Force released preliminary recommendations Monday for reinvigorating the business district, which has experienced decline following a hat trick of construction, the pandemic and homelessness.
Following a flurry of assaults and a growing presence of homeless persons, improving public safety ranked high on the list.
“Our Task Force is … recommending that we hire an additional prosecutor in the city attorney’s office,” Mayor Emily Larson said at a news conference. “We know they will be really well utilized, and that will help speed up our part in being more proactive in pursuing the cases that can make people feel unsafe Downtown.”
City Hall also will encourage people to form walking groups Downtown, the mayor said, to fill spaces with people so they are less likely to be intimidated.
“It’s kind of a Downtown neighborhood watch. This is our neighborhood. This is where we work, this is where we live, this is where we play. This is where everyone deserves to feel safe,” Larson said, calling the plan “an effort to activate the sidewalks and the skywalk.”
She noted developers are interested in the neighborhood but explained investment seldom happens fast. Beyond making business investments, they also want to create new housing, Larson said.
Greater Downtown Council President Kristi Stokes, task force co-chair, said members also want to reactivate other Downtown spaces such as Lake Superior Plaza. Further, they recommend the city relax permitting regulations, which might encourage more restaurants to open outdoor cafes and buskers to provide outside entertainment.
“We really want to renew that,” she said. The GTC also is reinvigorating its pop-up store program, and will announce the opening of several more new storefronts soon.
The other Task Force co-chair, Shaun Floerke, president and CEO of the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation, endorsed early aspects of the plan, which will continue to be developed until September. Additionally, he noted members want to develop a five-year plan for Downtown. Although a plan already exists, Larson said times have changed quickly and the plan has become outdated.
On the public safety issue, Floerke, a retired judge, said Minnesota offers innovative justice programs, but the ability to deliver services was substantially delayed during COVID-19. He said representatives of law enforcement and district attorneys are working with courts and probation agents to re-establish the speedy resolution of cases and treatment of persons who have become problematic in the Downtown area.