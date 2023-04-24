Downtown Task Force members outline preliminary accomplishments

Several goals identified by Duluth’s Downtown Task Force have already been met, but addition work must be completed to return the business district to its level of vitality before Superior Street was rebuilt and COVID-19 temporarily closed many stores, members of the panel said Monday.
Out of 27 recommendations advanced by task force members, “Some are already complete, some of them will be ongoing and some of them will feed into the next work we will be doing, which is a downtown housing study and a downtown plan and area study overall,” Mayor Emily Larson said at an April 24 news conference.
“We’ve really made progress on our recommendations,” said Downtown Duluth President/COO Kristi Stokes. “Our goal is to have a downtown that is alive 18 hours a day. That makes it more vibrant, that makes it more active and it feels safer.”
Outside consultants are working with the task force to help identify revitalization strategies such as recruiting tenants, improving storefronts and enhancing lighting, she said, adding “Downtowns across the country are facing challenges.”
They include convincing people that downtowns are safe, despite an influx of panhandlers and people struggling with mental health problems. Although the city's overall crime has decreased, it's difficult to shift how people perceive the central business district.
"Nobody wants to live, work or play in a neighborhood that doesn't feel vibrant and safe. We all want that. For me, that's the toughest nut to crack," the mayor said.
Bringing more housing to downtown buildings has been a goal for several years. Although a housing study was conducted in 2020, much has changed since then, said Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation CEO Shaun Floerke, co-chair of the task force along with Stokes. A new study currently is being conducted to look at options such as converting existing space for residency. Findings will be released later this year.
Downtown community members have met monthly to address crime and homelessness issues in the neighborhood, the mayor noted. The city and St. Louis County are helping address issues that are barriers to downtown improvements, Larson said.
“People drive activity. People drive the economy and downtowns are about people,” she said.
A new example of downtown housing, Stokes said, is the 40 units developed above her office at 5 W. First St. Another structure, the former St. Louis County Jail behind the Federal Building on West Second Street, was converted into a 33-unit housing development called Leijona.
Despite higher interest rates on construction and other loans, considerable work is booked for this summer, said Duluth Deputy Director of Planning and Economic Development Adam Fulton. They include 200 units of new construction on Blackman Avenue, the rehabilitation of historic old Central High School and the Wadena West residential development in Spirit Valley.