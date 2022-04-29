Downtown task force begins work (in private)

Duluth’s Downtown Task Force met for the first time Thursday, but little information is available about that initial session. And that also could be the case with future meetings. Mayor Emily Larson, who announced the task force March 29 in her State of the City speech, said the meetings will not be open to the public or the business community.
The group has been charged with focusing on four areas: safety, activation, investment and vision, the city said in a news release distributed early Thursday. Safety is already being addressed due to complaints by business owners and their customers. The growing number of street residents, drug abusers and panhandlers has convinced the city and Greater Downtown Council to hire a social worker to help individuals address their personal needs. Additional police patrols also have been instituted, particularly in the Skywalk system.
“Some of their behavior is disturbing and some of it is dangerous,” the mayor acknowledged.
Task force members are expected to address the other issues as they meet in coming months.
Kristi Stokes, president of the Greater Downtown Council, and Shaun Floerke, president and CEO of the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation, were named to lead the group. Names of the other members were announced at the Thursday news conference. They include Oneida Realty President Steve LaFlamme; Zeitgeist Executive Director Tony Cuneo; Duluth Area YMCA President and Chief Executive Sara Cole; Fred Lewis, president of North Shore Financial Corp.; John Cole, executive director of Chum; Matt Baumgartner, president of the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce; Dr. John Pryor, east market president at Essentia Health; St. Louis County Board Commissioner Frank Jewell and Duluth City Councilors Roz Randorf and Arik Forsman.
“We think it’s very important to be hearing from businesses and their customers too,” Stokes said.
Floerke, a retired judge, said the work will be complicated.
“Everybody realizes that this is complex,” he said at the news conference, stressing that members of the group welcome the challenge. At the first meeting, participants decided they hope to develop solutions that are clear, actionable and measurable, he said. “Bringing people back (downtown) is a wonderful thing, but you have to have safety and the perception of safety,” which will require assisting people who are falling through the cracks, he explained.
Members will meet through September, Larson said, and then issue recommendations to the city. Although the meetings will be open to support staff and other people who are specifically invited, others can’t attend, Larson said, which has also been her policy for past task forces. She did not explain why.
According to the Minnesota Open Meeting Law, “Before closing a meeting, a public body shall state on the record the specific grounds permitting the meeting to be closed and describe the subject to be discussed.”
Regarding printed materials distributed to members of the meeting group, the law adds: “at least one copy of any printed materials relating to the agenda items of the meeting prepared or distributed by or at the direction of the governing body or its employees … shall be available in the meeting room for inspection by the public while the governing body considers their subject matter.”
Larson did not address those requirements Thursday.