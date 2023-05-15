A Downtown Duluth public safety meeting will be held from 3-4 p.m. on Wednesday at Lyric Conference Center, the Holiday Inn, 200 W. 1st St., Duluth.
The program will include an update from Police Chief Mike Ceynowa plus training on the administration of naloxone, also known by its’ name brand, Narcan.
Training will be facilitated by Marcia Gurno, M.Ed., health educator with RAAN, in partnership with Dr. Elisabeth Bilden, medical toxicologist and emergency medicine physician, Essentia Health.
Due to high demand, the Sawyer County (Wisconsin) Public Health Department has created an online Narcan training session for those who are interested. It can be seen at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8PS89KC