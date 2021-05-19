Downtown music mainstay to close

The Electric Fetus announced its decision to permanently close its Duluth location after 33 years in business. The downtown music go-to has been shut down for COVID-19 since March 2020.
"It’s been incredible to be a part of the very special Duluth community and music scene, and we have great and loyal customers who we will miss. We thank you for your support and patronage." The company stated on its website.
According to the site, the closing is due to the onset of COVID in the Spring of 2020, and other challenges including the changing retail environment, the water main break, and road construction. It has "made maintaining a brick-and-mortar presence in the city an uphill climb and not viable."
The company will maintain its Minneapolis store.