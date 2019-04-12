Martha’s Daughter restaurant in downtown Duluth will close “forever,” according the blog, Eater Twin Cities. The restaurant has been open for about a year and had its liquor license pulled earlier this year due to unpaid licensing fees to the city.
According to Martha’s Daughter’s Facebook page, owner Nyanyika Banda will now run the business as a “pop-up service,” starting with a Taco Tuesday slated for the Red Herring Lounge later this month. After May 5, Martha’s Daughter is “hitting the road” and will be doing collaboration dinners and pop-ups in Madison, Minneapolis, Western Massachusetts and San Francisco.
A GoFundMe page created by Banda in March raised more than $6,000. At the time, Banda said she needed help with employee payroll, debts to farmers and license fees.
Also in recent weeks, Red Herring, the trendy East First Street tavern in Downtown Duluth, also has announced plans to close, as did the Pita Pit eatery.