County’s visitor spending up 9.57%
Travel Superior announced that Douglas County saw strong growth in our tourism industry during 2018, according to the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.
Travelers to Douglas County spent $103.4 million in 2018, a 9.57 percent increase from 2017. Among the contributing factors for local tourism growth was a destination marketing campaign that focused on the area’s unique natural resources, outdoor recreation, and recent retail developments in Superior’s downtown, Travel Superior said in a news release. Total business sales were up 7.94 percent from 2017 with $149.7 million spent at Douglas County businesses.
“Travel Superior is very happy with these economic impact numbers and the trend that tourism is increasing in Douglas County. This information reaffirms the work that we do to promote tourism in Superior and Douglas County each day. And it is clear from these numbers, that tourism plays an important role in our local economy.” said Taylor Pedersen, president and CEO of Travel Superior.“Tourism is a positive thing for not only visitors but locals alike, when tourists visit and have fun in our community it creates a lasting positive image of our community, it provides jobs for our residents and it supports our local businesses beyond what our citizens alone can support. I am hopeful that these numbers will continue to rise in 2019 as we move into our strongest tourism season, summer.”
Statewide, traveler spending generated $1.5 billion in Wisconsin and local taxes. In 2018 Douglas County, tourism generated $11.4 million in state and local taxes, and supported 1,324 jobs.
“This National Travel and Tourism Week, we’re celebrating how travel powers Wisconsin’s economy and unites communities,” said Tourism Secretary-designee Sara Meaney. “From our waterparks, museums and ski hills to the beautiful natural resources found in our state parks, Wisconsin’s vibrant tourism industry positively impact each of our state’s 72 counites.”
To celebrate National Travel & Tourism Week, Travel Superior is welcoming Tourism Deputy Secretary-designee Anne Sayers to Douglas County. Department of Natural Resources Secretary-designee Preston Cole has also been invited. Deputy Secretary-designee Sayers plans to tour Douglas County gems such as Wisconsin Point, Pattison State Park, and Amnicon Falls State Park. Media is welcome.