Douglas County developer, county leader Andy Lisak dies at 58

Andy Lisak, 58, who formerly directed the Development Association in Douglas County and later was Douglas County administrator, died Monday in Superior after fighting cancer for more than three years.
The Superior native was born in the North End and went on to obtain degrees in economics and sociology at American University and studied labor relations and collective bargaining as a post-graduate student at Cornell. After residing in Madison for a decade, he led the Development Association from 2001 to 2010 and Douglas County through 2017, when he became weakened by cancer.
In a 2010 interview with BusinessNorth, his colleagues said Lisak brought a regional mindset to the Development Association, where he encouraged public and private leaders to work as a team.
“He always regarded Superior as a regional product. Andy was always looking for ways to connect the dots,” Nancy Norr, Minnesota Power manager of regional development, said at the time.
His outreach extended to groups such as the Arrowhead Growth Alliance, where he was the only Wisconsin representative, the Northland Connection and the Range Readiness Initiative. He served on the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority and became its president. He also became involved in the Wisconsin Rural Enterprise Fund and Lake Superior Angel Network. His accomplishments included finding a new owner for the grocery warehouse once occupied by Fleming Foods, working with AMSOIL to acquire, fill and expand the structure.
He is survived by his wife, Sara, his daughter Hannah (Owen) Wagner, son Thomas Lisak-Dorfman, grandson Ezra Wagner, mother Katherine (Stariha) Buck, stepfather Ray Buck, siblings Theresa (Mark) Wilander, Margaret Lisak, Frances (John) O’Shaughnessy, Thomas (Elizabeth) Lisak and many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, in-laws and many friends.
A visitation will be held at Cathedral Christ the King, Superior, on December 29, from 9:30 am to 11:00 am., with a Rosary led by the Knights of Columbus at 10:00 am. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Andrew Ricci and Fr. Leon Flaherty at 11:00 am on December 29, at the Cathedral of Christ the King, Superior. The family requests that masking and social distancing be practiced. Pallbearers will be Andy’s nephews: Brandon Granmo, Benjamin Wilander, Brody Wilander, Ryan O’Shaughnessy, Philip O’Shaughnessy and Andrew Jack Lisak. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Andy has asked that donations be made to the Superior Cathedral School and the Society of St. Vincent DePaul.