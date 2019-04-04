DOT cites busy summer of construction ahead

Acknowledging this winter was particularly tough on roads, Minnesota Department of Transportation District Engineer Duane Hill said on Thursday that crews are busy filling potholes and are gearing up for a busy season of construction and repairs.
Hill laid out a summer season of delays and detour. At a news conference, he cited 35 active projects slated for Northeastern Minnesota. He also noted travel along the I-35, I-90 and I-94 corridors would be “really difficult” because a number of lanes would be closed to allow for construction.
In Duluth, he said, the DOT is gearing up for the Twin Ports Interchange (“can of worms”) reconstruction, which will put added pressure on Michigan Street, 46thAvenue West, 27thAvenue West and Garfield Avenue as drivers divert off of 35W to avoid delays. Hill said crews will ensure those roads are in good condition to accommodate the added traffic.
Among other projects slated for northeastern Minnesota is a $21 million bridge replacement at Highway 70 and Country Road 7 over I-35 at Pine City. Hill said the project will require single lane closures to slow down traffic.
From May to July, $1.8 million of bridge repairs will take place between Hinckley and Duluth, resulting in lane closures as well.
Also in the works is a $1.6 million resurfacing project on Highway 39 from Minnesota to the Oliver Bridge which will result in a detour, and a $2.2 million resurfacing/bridge removal project on U.S. 53 between Highway 37 and Eveleth resulting in lane closures.
Hill urged travelers to slow down, avoid using cell phones in construction zones and have a heightened sense of awareness.
“Remember, when you are in a construction zone, that is someone’s office,” he said. “Be mindful of the people who work there.”
For a full list of 35 active construction projects slated for summer in northeastern Minnesota, visit www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/images/New-Construction-Program.pdf