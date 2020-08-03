Donn Larson dies at age 91

Donn Larson, 91, died Thursday after being active in Duluth’s business and civic community during his entire life.
Raised near Wheeler Field in West Duluth, he was a high achiever from the start, earning the rank of Eagle Scout and, while in high school, editing the Denfeld Criterion newspaper and being active in debate.
He earned a Bachelor’s degree in English at Gustavus Adolphus College in 1951. At Gustavus, he edited the weekly newspaper. His first job was as a copywriter at KDAL Radio in Duluth.
He attended the U.S. Army Counterintelligence Corps School, received agent’s accreditation, then served as a member of the school’s staff and faculty from 1953 to 1954, according to his obituary. Then, Larson managed KDAL-TV and subsequently became a partner, and later, sole proprietor of the Westmoreland, Larson and Hill public relations and advertising agency in Duluth. While in that profession, Larson was a member of the Lake Superior Ad Club, received an American Advertising Federation Silver Medal and won the Ad Club’s Best of Show award in 1979 for his series of radio messages in support of Minnesota’s iron ore industry. He also was a member of the Society of Mining Engineers and specialized in seeking public acceptance for mining ventures in the U.S. and Canada, his obituary said.
He held a Coast Guard captain’s license, was a member of the Duluth Power Squadron and the Great Lakes Cruising Club, which recognized his service as a port captain with the 2012 William J. Kivell Memorial Award. He and his wife Donna frequently cruised Lakes Superior and Huron, and Larson was a decades-long advisor, book reviewer and contributor to Lake Superior Magazine.
“He had an enduring, positive outlook and always looked for the good things,” said Lake Superior Magazine Editor Konnie LeMay. “He remained active even when his health was deteriorating. He wanted to remain helpful for the magazine.”
He was active in civic and cultural affairs, elected for two terms as a Duluth city councilor-at-large, as well as serving on the Duluth Arena-Auditorium Administrative Board, the Duluth Charter Commission, City Planning Commission, Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation, and as a charter member of Lake Superior Center (Great Lakes Aquarium) Board; he was a trustee of the Lake Superior Marine Museum, chair of the Franciscan Health Center Board and president of the Park Point Community Club.
“Donn was a remarkable civic leader, and when you look back at his life, he was very quiet and unassuming but left a substantial legacy in this community,” said former Mayor Don Ness.
He met Larson in 2004 when Donn helped compile and publish the first edition of The Will and the Way, a book that profiled significant developments that impacted Duluth. Ness regularly had lunch with Larson to gain insight about how the city works.
“He was very patient with me as I bombarded him with questions about the business and political environment. He really understood community dynamics and really knew how to get things done. I will miss him,” Ness said.
Donn is survived by his wife, Donna; daughter, Kristin Larson (Jon Audette); son, Todd Larson (Sonda Strom Larson); grandson, Peter Day (Carissa); granddaughters, Chloë Larson and Allison Audette; and niece, Jill Namchek.
A socially-distanced visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Aug. 21, 2020 at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, 4100 Grand Ave. Masks are required.