Production of raw steel in the United States rose 2.4 percent for the week ending Sept. 26 compared with the previous week.
Domestic steelmakers produced 1,480,000 net tons for the week, up from 1,446,000 net tons a week earlier, according to the Washington, D.C.-based American Iron &vSteel Institute. The capability utilization rate of American steel mills also increased to 66.1 percent compared with 64.5 percent the prior week.
In recent weeks, raw steel production and the capability utilization rate, a measure of how steel mills are operating, have been on an upward trend.
However, raw steel production for the week ending Sept. 26 is down 17.8 percent compared to a year ago at the same time.
Year-to-date domestic raw steel production through Sept. 26 was 57,654,000 net tons, down 20.1 percent from 72,134,000 net tons produced during the same period in 2019 at a capability utilization rate of 80.3 percent.
Northeastern Minnesota's six taconite plants produce iron ore pellets, which are used to make steel. Five of the six plants are operating. Keetac, a U.S. Steel facility in Keewatin, is idle.
Steel manufactured from northeastern Minnesota iron ore pellets is used to make automobiles, trucks, appliances, buildings, pipe, roads and other steel products.