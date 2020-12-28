Domestic raw steel production increased 3.3 percent for the week ending Dec. 19, compared to the previous week.
Production was 1,619,000 net tons, up from 1,567,000 net tons a week earlier, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
The capability utilization rate, a measure of domestic steel mill operating rates, rose to 73.2 percent for the week ending Dec. 19. The rate was 70.9 percent a week earlier.
Year-to-date domestic raw steel production was 76,951,000 net tons through December 19. That's down 18 percent from the 93,894,000 net tons produced during the same period in 2019.
Northeastern Minnesota's six iron ore mines produce iron ore pellets, the primary ingredient used to make steel. All six iron ore mines are operating.