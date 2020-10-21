Domestic raw steel production rose 2.2 percent for the week ending Oct. 17 compared with the previous week.
Production was 1,535,000 net tons for the week, up from 1,502,000 net tons the week ending Oct. 10, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Raw steel production at American mills has been climbing steadily. The domestic steel mill capability utilization rate also rose to 69.4 percent for the week ending Oct. 17 compared with 67.9 percent a week earlier.
Year-to-date raw steel production through Oct. 17 was 62,481,000 net tons, down from 77,545,000 net tons during the same period in 2019.
By district, raw steel production for the week ending Oct. 17 was: Southern, 601,000; Great Lakes, 557,000 thousand; Midwest, 164,000; North East 143,000; and Western, 70,000.
Northeastern Minnesota taconite plants feed domestic steel mills with iron ore pellets, the primary ingredient used to make steel.