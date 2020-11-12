Domestic raw steel production reached 1,573,000 net tons for the week ending Nov. 7, a one percent increase from the previous week, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
Steel production and the rate at which domestic steel mills are operating have been steadily increasing in recent weeks. The capability utilization rate of domestic steel mills hit 71.1 percent for the week ending Nov. 7, up from 70.4 percent a week earlier. Earlier this year, the capability utilization rate, a measure of howdomestic steel mills are operating, slipped to about 53 percent.
Adjusted year-to-date raw steel production was 67,379,000 net tons through Nov. 7, down 18.8 percent over the same period in 2019.Northeastern Minnesota's six taconite plants produce iron ore pellets, the primary raw material used to make steel.
Keetac, a United States Steel Corp., taconite plant in Keewatin, is scheduled to resume operation in mid-December. The Keetac mine and plant has been idle since May. The other five taconite plants are all operating.