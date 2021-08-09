America's steel mills are running strong, which is good for regional taconite mines.
Domestic steel mills ran at an 85.0 percent capability utilization rate for the week ending July 31, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
It's the operating highest rate in more than a year.
Raw steel production was 1,876,000 net tons for the week ending July 30, a 39.0 percent increase compared to the 1,350,000 net tons produced during the same week in 2020 at a 60.3 percent capability utilization rate.
Year-to-date raw steel production was 54,555,000 net tons through July 31 at an 80.0 percent capability utilization rate. That's a 19.1 percent increase compared to the 45,814,000 net tons produced during the same period in 2020.
Northeastern Minnesota's six taconite plants produce iron ore pellets, the feed used to make steel. All six plants are currently operating at full capacity.