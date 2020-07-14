Domestic raw steel production increased slightly for the week ending July 11.
Production for the week was 1,289,000 net tons, a 1.7% increase from the previous week, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
The capability utilization rate of domestic steel mills also increased to 57.5 percent from 56.6 percent a week earlier.
A year ago, the capability utilization rate was 79.4% with production of 1,847,000 net tons for the same week.
On a year-to-date basis, total domestic raw steel production was 41,927,000 net tons through July 11, a 19.4% decrease from 52,014,000 net tons produced during the same period in 2019.
Iron ore pellets made at northeastern Minnesota's six taconite plants feed domestic steel mills.