Future of mineral leases near Nashwauk iron ore mine site yet to be determined
If you thought the long-languishing Mesabi Metallics project was messy, it just became messier.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has terminated state mineral leases held by Mesabi Metallics for its proposed iron ore project near Nashwauk.
“The state mineral leases related to the Mesabi Metallics project have now terminated.” the Department of Natural Resources said in a May 27 statement. “The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will follow up with the company on next steps regarding any equipment that may need to be removed from the properties previously under mineral lease.”
Termination of the leases throws the future of the long-languishing gigantic iron ore project into question.
But even with termination of the leases, Mesabi Metallics said it plans to proceed with the project.
“Mesabi Metallics is moving ahead and continuing discussions with the DNR,” Mesabi Metallics said in a statement.
However, it's unclear what type discussions may be underway.
“We remain confident that this project will proceed,” newly-named Mesabi Metallics President and Chief Operating Officer Larry Sutherland said. “We're committed to seeing this project completed.”
With the lease termination, the DNR will determine the future of the state land mineral leases at the site.
Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. holds about 3,700 acres in and around the site. Mesabi Metallics would not comment on any land it might hold at the site.
The future of the state mineral leases is to be determined.
“The DNR has not made any decisions on future leasing of the state minerals in the area,” the DNR said in a statement. “DNR will take the time necessary to consider proposals from credible entities before deciding how to proceed.”
Cleveland-Cliffs and United States Steel Corp. have both expressed interested in the mineral leases.
Meanwhile, in a full-page ad published Wednesday in the Star Tribune, Ravi Ruia, co-founder of Essar Global Fund Ltd., said Mesabi Metallics has invested more than $1.5 billion in the project and plans to spend another $850 million.
“Why does it seem that two parties with the same goal, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Essar Global, the company I co-founded with my brother, are now at odds placing at risk the largest project in the history of State of Minnesota, which when complete, will have attracted more than $2.5 billion in investments,” Ruia said. “Each party shares the same goal: to complete the Mesabi Metallics project. And despite everything that has been reported, we are not that far apart.”
The project has been in development since 2003 under several different developers.
According to Mesabi Metallics, the project is currently about 50 percent complete.
Mesabi Metallics was by May 1 required to meet a series of milestones as agreed to in a December 2020 master lease agreement with the DNR.
Following review of documentation submitted by Mesabi Metallics, the DNR said Mesabi Metallics did not meet all the milestones.
Several Iron Range legislators have expressed frustration with the project still standing incomplete.
Sutherland said about 25 workers are currently on site performing site and road work.