The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has prevailed in a suit brought against the state agency by Mesabi Metallics Co., LLC.
Ramsey County District Court Judge Robert A. Awsumb ruled Mesabi Metallics to be in default of a 2020 Master Lease Agreement with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) over development of the Mesabi Metallics iron ore project near Nashwauk, Minn.
In the decision, the judge upheld the DNR's termination of minerals leases held by Mesabi Metallics on state land at the site and also ruled that Mesabi Metallics owes the DNR $17,516.940 for unpaid royalties, according to court documents.
Mesabi Metallics in May 2021 filed the suit against the DNR after the agency terminated the mineral leases.
In terminating the leases, the DNR said Mesabi Metallics failed to live up to terms of the agreement.
Awsumb ruled the 2020 Master Lease Amendment did not become effective because Mesabi Metallics failed to deposit $200 million in cash into a bank account, a condition to the amendment.
The ruling upholds the lease termination and means the DNR could move the mineral leases to other parties.
“The court found that Mesabi Metallics failed to meet the terms of its agreements with the state and that the DNR's termination of Mesabi mineral leases is effective,” said the DNR in a statement. “The court further ruled that the DNR is entitled to a monetary judgment of $17.5 million in royalties. These royalties are for the benefit of local communities and schools, the school trust fund and university system. As the DNR has consistently said, our focus and priority is on facilitating an operational value-added facility that optimizes the outstanding ore body at Nashwauk. Going forward, we will carefully evaluate out options for doing this and will consider putting the leases up for bid or negotiating with qualified parties.”
Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., and United States Steel have both expressed interest in the leases.
The site, part of the former Butler Taconite plant, contains some of the highest-quality iron ore remaining on Minnesota's Iron Range.
Despite the ruling, Mesabi Metallics officials say it plans to continue to seek construction of an iron ore facility at the site.
“We remain committed to completing an iron ore pellet plant and building a value-added facility at our Nashwauk site and working with the State of Minnesota,” Larry Sutherland, Mesabi Metallics president and chief operating officer said. “In this regard we took several substantive steps such as acquiring more than 3,200 acres of mineral parcels during mid-2021 as well as paying in December 2021 $7.3 million to Itasca County and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development as part of our 2020 agreement with DEED. While we are reviewing today's court decision to determine next steps, we also hope to collaborate on concrete plans with all key stakeholders including the State of Minnesota to get this massive project moving towards completion, which will benefit all stakeholders – particularly local communities, state and government entities, and the Minnesota School Trust Land Fund.”
Mesabi Metallics has said it plans to produce 7 million tons of iron ore pellets annually at the site along with a facility that would produce a higher-value iron product.
According to Mesabi Metallics, about $1.5 billion has so far been invested in the project.
The project is about 50 percent complete, according to Mesabi Metallics.
Under the 2020 Master Lease Amendment, Mesabi Metallics was to have $200 million cash deposited it a bank account for the project and completed construction of a iron ore pellet plant.
But the DNR terminated mineral leases held by Mesabi Metallics on 2,664.34 acres of state land, saying the full $200 million had not been deposited and the pellet plant not constructed.
Mesabi Metallics said the COVID-19 pandemic caused issues that resulted that prevented the full $200 million from being deposited.
The project, which remains uncompleted, dates to 2003 under several developers.