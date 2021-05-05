Mesabi Metallics says iron ore project should be allowed to proceed
The state of Minnesota began moving Wednesday to terminate state mineral leases held by Mesabi Metallics for the long-promised iron ore project near Nashwauk.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said in an initial review of documents submitted by Mesabi Metallics, the company failed to show it has $200 million immediately available in its accounts as required under a master lease amendment signed with the DNR in December 2020.
“While the DNR is continuing to review all of the documents submitted by Mesabi, this failure to meet a fundamental requirement warranted notification that the amendment is not in effect,” the DNR stated in a news release.
Mesabi Metallics had until May 1 to meet a series of milestones established by the state.
The DNR on Wednesday informed Mesabi Metallics that it did not meet all of the conditions required for the amendment to become effective, according to the news release.
Mesabi Metallics has 20 days to cure the lease defaults or termination of the state mineral leases goes into effect, said the DNR.
However, Mesabi Metallics said the company did deposit $100 million into an operating account to pay for contractors and materials and will meet terms of the master lease agreement.
“Because of the unprecedented COVID crisis in India the deposit of the remaining $100 million has been delayed,” Mesabi Metallics said in a statement. “We are confident that the additional funds will be in the operating account within the next few weeks. The $100 million currently in the account is sufficient to keep the project on schedule.”
Frustrated by lack of progress on the project and unfulfilled promises, Iron Range legislators have been calling on the DNR to pull the leases.
“It's kind of a pattern over the years,” Sen. Dave Tomassoni of Chisholm said Wednesday. “They sign something and don't meet the conditions.”
The once-promising iron ore project has dragged on for nearly 20 years.
“Today's announcement validates everything we've said about this organization, and what Mesabi Metallics put forth recently was just more in a long line of continued failed promises,” Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora said. “While we have lost precious time and economic opportunity over the last 13 years, now is the time for us to move forward. I'm extremely pleased that the DNR has listened to the will of the people of the Iron Range who have been impacted by this bad actor's inability to meet its commitments.”
The site, near the former Butler Taconite plant west of Nashwauk, contains some of the highest-quality iron ore remaining on the Iron Range.
In addition to the state land, Cleveland-Cliffs holds mineral rights on about 3,700 acres in and around the partially-finished site.
If the Mesabi Metallics minerals leases are pulled, Iron Range legislators say they want the project fully-developed.
“It's new day for the Iron Range,” Rep. Julie Sandstede of Hibbing said. “We need a new company in there and I think it should be an American company producing steel on the Iron Range. I have said from the beginning that it should go to one of the big three and right now ArcelorMittal is focused on the international market and U.S. Steel has not shown interest, so that leaves us one (Cleveland-Cliffs).He (Cleveland-Cliffs President/CEOLourenco Goncalves) has said he's going to build another HBI (hot briquetted iron) plant. We missed out on the first one and we don't want to miss out on the second one.”
Sandstede says the state needs to pull back the leases to avoid any bankruptcy proceedings.,
If pulled, the leases would go up for bid, Tomassoni said.
Cleveland-Cliffs has in the past expressed interest in an HBI plant at the site if it secured the mineral leases.
“Cliffs is the logical bidder,” Tomassoni said. “But I would like to see us produce not just HBI at the site, but steel there. My dream is not only to produce steel there, but value-added products (made of steel) like washing machines and lawn mowers.”
“It's critical the decisions we make protect the assets and our ability to finally move the project in Nashwauk forward with a viable and credible partner, and finally give us the opportunity to strengthen our region's economic future,” Lislegard said.
The DNR, in a second letter Wednesday, also told Mesabi Metallics that it owes $18 million in minimum base payments for 2020 and that the DNR has initiated termination of the leases. Mesabi Metallics failed to mine at least 1.6 million tons of ore from state properties in at least two quarters prior to Jan. 1, 2021, failed to complete construction of the pellet plant by the end of 2019, and failed to ship at least three million tons of iron ore pellets by the end of 2020.
Mesabi Metallics does have binding commitments of $650 million for the project along with a binding and enforceable off-take agreement for four million tons of iron ore pellets per year.
“Mesabi Metallics understands that there are those who believe that the entire project should not go forward because of this delay,” the company said of the required $200 million. “We strongly believe that it is in the best interest of Minnesota for the Nashwauk project to be allowed to commence, and have demonstrated our strong commitment to the project be making $100 million immediately available”
More than 40 construction workers will be on site this week, Mesabi Metallics said.