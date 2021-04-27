DLH to offer nonstop service to Phoenix, Fort Myers

The Duluth International Airport today announced the addition of new nonstop services to Fort Myers, Florida and Phoenix via Sun Country Airlines.
The new nonstop routes begin December 17, 2021 and continue through April 2022. There will be two services per week per city, Mondays and Fridays, via a Boeing 737 aircraft which seats 133 passengers. Introductory fares start at $79.
These are services the community has been asking for, said DLH Executive Director Tom Werner. “Passenger demand to places like Phoenix is strong year-round. There’s a strong family connection to Phoenix. We think there’s demand outside of just seasonally.”
Despite an uncertain future, it’s foreseeable that business travel will continue to lag, said Werner. Leisure travel can make up a significant part of that loss. “There is discretionary income out there despite the pandemic, and there’s a pent-up desire to go somewhere. This couldn’t be timed better with Sun Country from our perspective.”
Beginning May 15, 2021, Sun Country and Landline will increase the frequency of the DLH-MSP motorcoach service from twice daily to five times daily. Sun Country and Landline currently offer daily motorcoach service between DLH and MSP as well as Landline Select, a private door-to-door vehicle service connecting travelers in Duluth from their doorstep directly to MSP.