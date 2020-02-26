Direct passenger air service between Duluth and Denver didn’t receive the federal funds that local airport officials had desired.
An application for the money was not selected by the U.S. Department of Transportation, airport officials revealed Tuesday. The local request was among 57 grant applications submitted by communities in 30 states, said the Duluth Airport Authority. Only 18 grants were awarded.
“While we were not successful in this grant round, the support that we received from our regional partners was not just appreciated, but critical,” said Natalie Peterson, Duluth International Airport director of communications and marketing. “The DOT has informed us that another grant cycle will be released this spring. We will be applying for this next ... grant round and will again focus on direct service to Denver due to the high demand this route has in our region.”