Demolition begins as new development comes to Lincoln Park

The construction of P&R Companies newest development is under way with the demolition of the Robert’s Home Furnishings building located at 2104 West Superior Street in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. This building will be the first Duluth-based development in Lincoln Park's Craft District.
The future home of the four-story Lincoln Park Flats complex will house 74 residential apartment units including studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts. Most of the apartment layouts will have private open-air decks and spacious layouts.
“Lincoln Park is the perfect home for a development like this. This area has a hip, fun flare and is convenient to everything in the Twin Ports,” said Megan Holsclaw, Property Manager at P&R Properties. “This development will draw a variety of people, especially those like bike commuters who are looking for ultra-convenient access to downtown, Duluth’s waterfront and the city’s recreation areas.”
The project is slated for completion in Spring 2022.