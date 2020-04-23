Duluth Economic Development Authority commissioners on Wednesday granted a construction delay for the proposed 15-story residential apartment and mixed use development at 310-333 E. Superior St. in Duluth.
Construction was originally scheduled to begin by Dec. 31, 2019, which was later delayed until April 30, 2020. With its latest decision, DEDA gave the developer until April 30 of 2021 to launch the project. The completion deadline was reset to June 20, 2024.
An extension was sought so the developer could complete TIF note financing for the project, known as the Voyageur Lakewalk Inn redevelopment.
Pier B Holding also received an extension on its financing. The company owes DEDA principal totaling $610,000 for its waterfront hotel, convention center and restaurant development. A previous deadline extension was granted a second delay Wednesday due to the difficulty of refinancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has substantially reduced revenues.
AAR Aircraft Services was provided a lease payment delay by DEDA, also because of circumstances triggered by COVID-19. Their rent will be abated during May, June and July.