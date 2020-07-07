The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center announced it will hold it’s first event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown in March. The event is a dance competition livestreamed from Symphony Hall this weekend July 10 - 11.
“This is exciting news as it is the first event to take place since Manions held its Wholesale Spring Buying Show on March 12th”, said Sue Ellen Moore, DECC Director of Sales. “The DECC is eager to safely reopen and again become the regional center for meetings, entertainment and events.”
The Ovation Dance Challenge is overseen and designed by Dan and Susan Kuhn. The Ovation staff partnered with the DECC to ensure the dance experience takes place in a manner compliant with MDH and CDC guidelines. Guests and staff are required to wear masks, temperatures of dancers will be taken daily on arrival and physical distancing will be enforced. Total numbers of participants will be closely monitored, and those who are not immediate family members will watch the event via livestream, sponsors said.
The DECC is working with customers to develop safe event protocol tailored to specific activities, and to reschedule hundreds of events cancelled due to Covid.
DECC Board Chair Karen Pionk applauded the staff’s hard work.
“The community can count on the DECC to be ready. The DECC, Visit Duluth and our area hotels are key partners in working to increase events and bring back thriving visitor business.”