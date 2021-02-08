DECC serves as COVID-19 vaccination site

The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) will serve as a vaccination site for COVID-19.
The DECC is known in the community and region as a place to gather, often for entertainment, educational conventions, and competitive sports. The DECC also serves a public mission to support the community, and step forward in a time of crisis, according to a statement released by the DECC today.
“The COVID-19 Saliva Testing Site at the DECC has been an asset to our community and region. By adding a vaccination site, we are able to serve in a larger way,” said Roger Reinert, DECC Interim Executive Director. “We have the space for a vaccination site, and it fits our public mission perfectly.”
The State of Minnesota shared that initially there will be roughly 1,500 doses administered to ages 65 and over at this site. All vaccinations are by appointment only. Visit mn.gov/findmyvaccine to select the location, and find contact information for checking vaccine availability, and determining your eligibility.
“We have long planned for most Minnesotans to get vaccinated in the places they are used to getting their health care – places like smaller clinics, local hospitals, and community pharmacies,” Governor Tim Walz said. “But not everyone has a doctor or pharmacy they’re familiar with. That’s why we’ve built up a reliable network of different ways Minnesotans will be able to access the vaccine. After careful planning, we’re now activating that network to give Minnesotans options close to home.”
Reinert added that hosting the testing and vaccination activities also benefits the DECC’s other activities. “Having these activities onsite helps build public confidence in all the other things we have going. It’s good for our community, and it’s good for the DECC.”