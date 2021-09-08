The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) will raise general parking rates on its parking structure on Sept. 8, with exceptions for some events that will remain at the $5 fee. The increase is the first since 2009 and puts the DECC below or on par with other convention centers around the state.
The increase will fund ongoing maintenance needs of the parking structure. There are infrastructure repairs and improvements to be addressed on the lots and ramps.
Signage will be put in place at 6 a.m. on September 8 as the new rate goes into effect. Some exceptions to the increases include UMD Bulldog hockey season ticket holders and those attending the Duluth Home Show and the Duluth Fall Wedding Show. The parking fee will continue to be reimbursed for those purchasing movie tickets from Marcus Cinema.